Raleigh police investigate shooting on Pettigrew Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are blocking off roads on the east side of downtown as officers investigate a shooting.

A shooting call was made around 2:10 p.m. from the 100 block of Pettigrew Street, which is located just south of the intersection of New Bern Avenue and Poole Road.

The intersection of Hargett and Pettigrew streets is blocked as police investigate.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.

The scene on Pettigrew Street on Feb. 17, 2020. (Greg Clark/CBS 17)

