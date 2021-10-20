Raleigh police investigate shooting on Western Boulevard near Gorman Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Western Boulevard near Gorman Street.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Western Boulevard, which is by Carlton Avenue and just west of Gorman Street.

Raleigh police confirmed one person was injured in the shooting but further information was not immediately available.

Investigators have the parking lot in front of a few businesses taped off.

