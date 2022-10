RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.