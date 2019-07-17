Raleigh police investigate sweepstakes robbery on Atlantic Springs Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating the armed robbery of a sweepstakes business on Wednesday on Atlantic Springs Road.

Multiple Raleigh police SUVs could be seen outside the taped off “Sweepstakes Headquarters” in the 5400 block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Details of the robbery were not immediately available but police confirmed the suspect left the scene on foot.

Sweepstakes parlors are places where people can play games to win cash legally as long as the games require some degree of skill.

“People do have the opportunity to win a little extra money. It’s not really too bad of anything else,” said resident Chanel Fuller.

They also create opportunities for criminals. CBS17 has covered several shootings, robberies, and other crimes at sweepstakes parlors.

“You might want to be cautious,” said resident Matthew Summerford.

Raleigh police said they responded to the entire shopping center — not just the sweepstakes parlor — 26 times last year. That included two armed robberies and nine security checks.

Because of those trends, several sweepstakes parlors in the Triangle area have armed security guards. At least one keeps its front door locked and requires customers to ring a doorbell to be let in. Others may have guards that will walk patrons to their cars.

Still, some customers would like to see more done.

“They should probably regulate sweepstakes,” Summerford said.

