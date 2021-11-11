Raleigh police investigating 2 carjackings that happened within 10 minutes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating two carjackings that happened Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., a person approached two people in a car along the 5000 block of Isabella Cannon Drive, assaulted them, and left with their vehicle. Police said the two were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m., approximately six miles away, police responded to another carjacking report along the 2100 block of E. Millbrook Road. Police learned a person approached another and ended up taking off with the victim’s vehicle. No one was injured.

Raleigh police believe the two incidents are related. One person has been taken into custody, police said just after 8 p.m.

No other information has been released about the two incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.