Raleigh police investigating 3 different crime scenes after car shot at, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating at three different crime scenes following a shooting on Monday morning in east Raleigh, authorities said.

According to police, at least one vehicle was shot at and they’re working to determine where the shooting occurred. At least 10 police cruisers were on the scene in the 500-block of Parnell Drive where a home was blocked off by police tape.

Three people have been detained, but it’s not clear if they’re suspects or if they have been arrested in connection with a crime.

According to police, a car was shot into on Monday morning. Police are investigating at three scenes in the Longview area (CBS 17)

Police said there are three crime scenes, one of which is on Parnell Drive. There was also a police response on Longview Lakes Drive earlier in the morning. Officers there could be seen searching the area. Police have not said where the third scene is.

Authorities said no one was injured.



