Raleigh police investigating 3 shootings in 4-hour period that left 3 injured

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating three shootings that occurred within a four-hour period Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday when officers were dispatched to a hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim.

Police said the victim’s injuries “appear[ed] to be non-life threatening.”

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting took place in the 3200-block of Pridwen Circle. The shooting remains under investigation.

The second shooting reported in Raleigh happened around 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 12000-block of Joseph Drive, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home there and found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the man’s condition. A suspect is in custody and a follow-up investigation is underway, according to officials.

The third shooting that Raleigh police are investigating occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200-block of N. Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in that location and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not release the man’s condition.

A follow-up investigation is underway, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist any of the shooting investigations is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories