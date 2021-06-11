Raleigh police investigating 3 shootings in 4-hour period that left 3 injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating three shootings that occurred within a four-hour period Thursday night and Friday morning.

The first shooting was reported at 9:41 p.m. Thursday when officers were dispatched to a hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim.

Police said the victim’s injuries “appear[ed] to be non-life threatening.”

A preliminary investigation showed that the shooting took place in the 3200-block of Pridwen Circle. The shooting remains under investigation.

The second shooting reported in Raleigh happened around 12:25 a.m. Friday in the 12000-block of Joseph Drive, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home there and found a man who had been shot multiple times, police said. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release the man’s condition. A suspect is in custody and a follow-up investigation is underway, according to officials.

The third shooting that Raleigh police are investigating occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200-block of N. Raleigh Boulevard, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in that location and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police did not release the man’s condition.

A follow-up investigation is underway, police said.

Anyone with information that might assist any of the shooting investigations is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.