Raleigh police investigating 6th shooting in last 3 days; 1 dead, 7 wounded total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating the city’s sixth shooting in the last three days after one person was shot Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to WakeMed around 2 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim.

An adult male was shot in his right leg and an investigation is underway, police said.

Police were already investigating five shootings over the weekend that left one person dead and six injured, including a teen boy who was injured Sunday afternoon.

Six people were shot and one killed in four shootings on Saturday, police said.

The first shooting on Saturday was discovered when authorities say a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed Hospital just before 1 a.m., suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot. Police say he was shot in the 100-block of S. Fisher Street.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a triple shooting in the 3300 block of Capital Boulevard. Police say one man was suffering multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and another man sustained a gunshot wound to the face. Each victim was transported to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m., a man walked into Duke Raleigh Hospital, suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his foot. That shooting happened in the 4200-block of Greencastle Court, police said.

Saturday’s fourth shooting was reported just before 3:50 p.m. in the 1500-block of Poole Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

The victim was in serious condition when he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday police announced the man had died.

A child was shot in the leg in downtown Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:10 p.m. in the 400-block of Dorthea Drive, according to Raleigh police.

A caller to 911 reported that someone had been shot. Police arrived at the scene and found the victim, who had a leg injury, police said.

The victim, later identified only as a juvenile male, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police have not said if any of the shootings are connected and have not released any suspect information for any of the six shootings.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solve cases.