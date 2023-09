RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened early Monday afternoon.

Around 12:39 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a bank robbery at First National Bank on 7100 Creedmoor Road.

Police say the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled.

According to police a weapon was implied but not seen.

This is an ongoing investigation.