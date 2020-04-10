Raleigh police investigating after 3 stabbed near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after three people were stabbed near North Carolina State University, according to a news release.

Police said they responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 900 block of Method Road. They found three adults suffering from stab wounds. All three were taken to WakeMed.

The investigation in ongoing. Police said they’re working to determine the circumstances of the incident and will release more information as the case progresses.

The scene is near a Domino’s Pizza and a laundromat.

