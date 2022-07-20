RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh Police are investigating after a former Super Bowl-winning receiver who later taught and coached in Wake Forest died.

Charles Johnson, a first-round NFL draft pick who won a Super Bowl before coming to Wake County to teach and coach, has died at the age of 50, former players have confirmed to CBS 17.

Raleigh Police Department spokesman Jason Borneo said Wednesday that an investigation is underway after officers found a body in a hotel room Sunday during a welfare check at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh.

Officers were called that afternoon after a person failed to check out of the room, Borneo said.

A preliminary investigation indicated no signs of foul play, Borneo said, adding that it remains “an open and ongoing death investigation.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.

After his nine-year career in the NFL ended, Johnson teamed up with several other former NFL players in the late 2010s at Heritage High School, where he was an assistant athletic director and a volunteer assistant with the football program.

Former North Carolina State and Steelers player Dewayne Washington was the head football coach, with former UNC and Steelers running back Willie Parker and Pro Bowl receiver Torry Holt from N.C. State as the assistants.

Lisa Luten, a spokeswoman for the Wake County Public School System, said Johnson retired last year.

Johnson won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots during the 2001 season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him out of Colorado in the first round with the No. 17 overall pick in 1994, and he spent five seasons with them.

He also played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and retired after the 2002 season, when he played for the Buffalo Bills.

He caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns in his career., starting 87 of his 133 games played.