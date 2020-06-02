Raleigh police investigating after construction crew finds body in Crabtree Creek

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after construction crews found a body in Crabtree Creek on Tuesday morning.
A construction crew was working along the creek in the 2100-block of North Hills Drive when they discovered the body and called police, those at the scene told CBS 17.
The crew had been working on the trail to stop erosion caused by the water, workers said.
The same crew was out in the same spot on Monday and told CBS 17 they didn’t see anything yesterday. Construction workers said they believe the body had been dumped overnight.
Raleigh police and Raleigh Fire Technical Rescue were on the scene as of 8:45 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
