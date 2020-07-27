Raleigh police investigating after man shot at nightclub, critically injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that they say occurred at a nightclub and left a man in critical condition.
According to police, officers were called to WakeMed just before 12:30 a.m. Monday in reference to an adult male walk-in gunshot victim.
Police said their early investigation revealed that the scene of the shooting was Star Bar, a nighclub located at 1731 Trawick Road.
The victim was taken into surgery in critical condition, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solve cases.
