Raleigh police investigating after man shot in east Raleigh Saturday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in east Raleigh on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 100-block of Kings Parkway just after 1 a.m., police said.

Kings Parkway is located just off U.S. Route 64 near Knightdale.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

More headlines from CBS17.com: