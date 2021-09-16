Raleigh police investigating after man shot multiple times near shopping center nightclub

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot near a nightclub in Raleigh on Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting at approximately 3:25 a.m. at a strip mall in the 1600-block of N. Market Drive, just outside the Interstate 440 Beltline. Once at the scene, police located a man who had been shot multiple times.

According to a CBS 17 crew at the scene, police have an area of the shopping center outside Club Amnesia closed off and a body is in the parking lot.

Police at the scene would not confirm that the shooting occurred at, or outside, the club, and they also would not say if the body in the parking lot is that of the person who was shot.

No suspect information is currently available.

This shooting was the second one on Thursday morning. Earlier, around 2:30 a.m., a man and woman were shot outside The Bison Bar on E. Whitaker Mill Road. One victim was shot in the head and the other was shot in the neck, police said. Authorities have not said if they believe the two shootings are related or not.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated as it develops.