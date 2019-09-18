Raleigh police investigating after man shot at residence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a person was shot at a residence Tuesday evening.

The shooting was reported along the 1100 block of Garner Road. Police said a man was shot. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

The scene was less than a mile from Shaw University.

No further information was released.

