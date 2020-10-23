Raleigh police investigating after man shows up at WakeMed with gunshot wound

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound Friday morning.

Police received a call regarding a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 2:22 a.m., officials said. The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said they’re in the early stages of their investigation but they believe the shooting happened in the 2600-block of E. Millbrook Road.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

