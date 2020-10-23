RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a man walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound Friday morning.
Police received a call regarding a walk-in gunshot victim at approximately 2:22 a.m., officials said. The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities said they’re in the early stages of their investigation but they believe the shooting happened in the 2600-block of E. Millbrook Road.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- US records second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases
- Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024
- Raleigh police investigating after man shows up at WakeMed with gunshot wound
- Raleigh hit-and-run takes down power lines, closes section of Falls of Neuse Road
- NC health officials anticipate spike in cases of COVID-19 following Trump rally
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now