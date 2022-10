RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has died after being hit by a car Friday night, according to Raleigh police.

At about 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the 4400 block of New Bern Ave. near New Hope Road.

A man was hit by a car and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

Officers said the driver stayed at the scene.

As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed.

Police continue to investigate.