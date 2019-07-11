Raleigh police investigating after shooting near downtown

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting near downtown Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:42 p.m. from the 600 block of Quarry Street. A 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting is random. No arrest has been made.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss