Raleigh police investigating after shooting near downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting near downtown Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:42 p.m. from the 600 block of Quarry Street. A 52-year-old man was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the shooting is random. No arrest has been made.

No further information was available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now