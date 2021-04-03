Raleigh police investigating after shots fired into vehicle in the middle of Louisburg Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into another in the middle of Louisburg Road on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired into a building or vehicle call at approximately 8:45 a.m. in the 7500-block of Louisburg Road, police said. Once at the scene, it was determined that multiple shots were fired from one vehicle into another while on Louisburg Road.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Officers, detectives and the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification (CCBI) were all on scene investigating the shooting and trying to determine the events that led up to it.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made or if charges will be filed.