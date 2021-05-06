Raleigh police investigating after woman found dead downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Raleigh Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a “Code Blue” call on S. Boylan Avenue between Morgan and Hillsborough streets at 6:15 a.m.

The call was in reference to a woman “who was declared deceased,” police said.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Raleigh (Photo: Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The area where police are investigating is a parking deck.

Authorities said an investigation is underway and it’s not clear at this point what led to the woman’s death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.