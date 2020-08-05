Raleigh police investigating after woman found dead in car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a car, Raleigh police said.
The body was found just after 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in a car in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Barwell Park Drive.
Police are asking for any information that might be able to help with the investigation.
Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
