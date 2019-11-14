Raleigh police investigating armed robbery at Circle K, suspects on the run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Circle K in Raleigh was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning and the suspects are on the run, according to Raleigh police.

Officers responded to the Circle K located at 3721 Tryon Road around 3:15 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery. An investigation showed that two unknown suspects entered the store – one armed with a gun – and robbed the clerk.

The two suspects were able to get away after completing the robbery, police said.

According to police, it doesn’t appear at this time that there is a connection between this armed robbery and a fatal attempted armed robbery that occurred about 90 minutes earlier in Johnston County near Benson.

