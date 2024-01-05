RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers with the Raleigh Police Department are investigating an armed robbery at a bank that happened late Friday morning.

Around 11:42 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at First Citizens Bank at 10201 Little Brier Creek Lane. Police say a man passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller complied and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

A weapon was implied and seen, according to police.

Officers and detectives are currently on the scene determining the circumstances of this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with CBS 17 for updates.