RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning.

At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

It is unclear if that person was the driver.

It is also unclear what the car crashed into or if speeding or alcohol were involved.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.