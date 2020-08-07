Raleigh police investigating after man found shot to death just off Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Friday morning just off Wake Forest Road.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4100-block of Bland Road around 3:15 a.m. Once at the scene, police found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
The scene of the shooting is just off Hardimont and Wake Forest roads close to an apartment complex near multiple restaurants and a grocery store.
Police have not provided any details about what may have happened or if they are looking for a suspect.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
