Raleigh police investigating fatal shooting on Capital Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway in Raleigh after a man was shot on Capital Boulevard and later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. in the 3500-block of Capital Boulevard, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle to be treated for his injuries, according to police. The victim died at the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information in the case or identified the victim.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.