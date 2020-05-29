Raleigh police investigating hazmat situation at nursing home

1  of  3
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nursing home residents at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen and several businesses were put on alert Friday as Raleigh police and fire officials investigate a hazmat situation.

Officials say that an argon tank used for welding began to leak at the facility located on 513 E. Whitaker Mill Rd. The leak began in one of its workshops, officials say.

Fire officials say that residents at the senior living facility will shelter-in-place due to weather and concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Nearby businesses in the Northside Shopping Center evacuated employees and customers as a precaution.

