Raleigh police investigating multiple bank robberies, car crash near NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a string bank robberies and a car crash Tuesday afternoon near North Carolina State University.

The two robberies happened at the Wells Fargo branches at 2001 Clark Ave. and 2016 Fairview Road, Raleigh police said.

Cary police said they were investigating a robbery that happened at the Wells Fargo at 305 Colonades Way around 1:10 p.m. It wasn’t known if that robbery was connected to the two in Raleigh.

Then, around 1:45 p.m., a car crashed into a building around 700 Centennial Pkwy., which is near North Carolina State’s campus. Police said the two occupants jumped out and ran away.

Police believe the two are suspects in the bank robberies.

The search is ongoing for the duo, police said.

N.C. State Police warned students that the two ran toward Centennial Campus.

