RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a reported kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release, the department responded to the 100 block of Turner Street at about 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday. A woman at the scene told responding officers that a man had kidnapped her.

A Raleigh PD watch commander told CBS 17 that the kidnapping started at Crabtree Valley Mall, less than five miles away from where the victim was able to ask for help.

The victim is safe, according to police.

Police are continuing their investigation at the scene, with officers and detectives collecting evidence and information about the incident.

The news release stated that there is no threat to the community, and there is no suspect in custody yet.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call (919) 996-1193 or submit tips anonymously online via Crimestoppers.