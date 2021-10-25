Raleigh police investigating shooting after person shows up at WakeMed with gunshot wound

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at WakeMed with a gunshot wound Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, police were called to the hospital around 6:15 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim. It’s not clear at this time when the shooting actually occurred.

Police said they’re still working to determine the exact location of the shooting, but they believe it’s in the general area of Sunnybrook Road and Calumet Drive.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. There is currently no suspect information available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.