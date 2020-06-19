Raleigh police investigating shooting after victim walks in WakeMed with gunshot wound

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting after they say an individual walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound.

Police say a report of shots being fired prompted the investigation into the incident which happened around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of Merrywood Drive.

Minutes later, officers responded to WakeMed in regards to a walk-in gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.