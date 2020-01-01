Raleigh police investigating shooting at apartment complex near downtown

A man was injured in a shooting on Bright Creek way in Raleigh (CBS 17)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot in an apartment complex just outside downtown Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 3:51 a.m. in Chavis Heights, a Raleigh Housing Authority complex located on Bright Creek Way, just outside of downtown Raleigh.

Police said a man was shot at the complex and transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not say if they have any suspects they’re looking for or if anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

