A large police presence responded to Friendship Plaza on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting at the Friendship Plaza shopping center on Wednesday night.

Officers responded at around 8:30 p.m. to the shopping center on the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue in Raleigh, and found a man with a gunshot wound, police say.

Our CBS 17 crew reported seeing at least one person getting carried away on a stretcher.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

The Raleigh Police Department and Wake EMS are currently on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

