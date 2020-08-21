Raleigh police investigating shooting at motel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot at a motel Thursday evening.
Police responded to a shooting call that came in around 7:59 p.m. and say the shooting happened at the Motel 6 located at 2641 Appliance Ct.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
