Raleigh police investigating shooting at motel

Wake County News

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after they say a man was shot at a motel Thursday evening.

Police responded to a shooting call that came in around 7:59 p.m. and say the shooting happened at the Motel 6 located at 2641 Appliance Ct.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

