Raleigh police investigating after man shot outside Denny’s on Wake Forest Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside a Denny’s restaurant Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call at the Denny’s located at 3215 Wake Forest Road after 4:30 a.m.

According to police, a man was shot outside the restaurant in the parking lot and transported to WakeMed with unknown injuries.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said police were in the back area outside the restaurant when they arrived around 4:45 a.m. and a short time later had moved around to the front. Once up front, officers put up crime scene tape in front of the building and into multiple lanes of Wake Forest Road.

Police blocked off the entrance to the restaurant’s parking lot, but no crime scene tape was set up there.

Images from the scene showed evidence markers on the sidewalk in front of Denny’s and in at least two lanes of Wake Forest Road. Our crew at the scene said police were also taking pictures of the restaurant’s front door, which was shot out, and placed evidence markers there as well.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time and police aren’t sure yet what led to the shooting.

This story will be updated as it develops.