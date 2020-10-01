Raleigh police investigating shooting near downtown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night.

At approximately 10:09 p.m., Raleigh Police Department officers responded to a call at WakeMed concerning an adult male walk-in shooting victim.

The victim is in serious condition, police say. A preliminary investigation indicates the incident may have taken place in the 300 block of Bledsoe Avenue.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

No other details have been made available.

This story will be updated.