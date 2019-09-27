Raleigh police investigating stabbing report at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a report of a stabbing at WakeMed Hospital located on the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue.

Police have not confirmed whether a stabbing indeed happened.

Raleigh police are on scene investigating along with WakeMed police.

Police are currently searching for a possible suspect in the matter.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now