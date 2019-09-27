Raleigh police investigating stabbing report at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a report of a stabbing at WakeMed Hospital located on the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue.
Police have not confirmed whether a stabbing indeed happened.
Raleigh police are on scene investigating along with WakeMed police.
Police are currently searching for a possible suspect in the matter.
CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.
