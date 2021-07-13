Raleigh police investigating suspicious item found in Wegmans parking garage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a suspicious item that was found Tuesday against the wall of the Wegmans parking garage.

A CBS 17 photographer at the scene said the object appears to be a pink suitcase with blood near it. Two officers were in the garage, which is located at 1200 Wake Towne Drive, but no crime scene tape had been put up yet.

Photo by Ryan Collins/CBS 17

Photo by Ryan Collins/CBS 17

Police at the scene would only say that they are investigating the item.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.