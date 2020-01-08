Raleigh police investigating sweepstakes armed robbery, no injuries reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a sweepstakes was robbed early on Wednesday in south Raleigh, officials said.

Officers responded to 3208 S. Wilmington St. in reference to a robbery at 3:25 a.m. 401 Business Center, a sweepstakes business, is located at the address.

Police said the suspect was armed with a weapon but did not specify what type of weapon was used during the robbery. Officials said that nobody was hurt.

The suspect ran from the scene following the robbery, police said.

No suspect information is available at this time.

