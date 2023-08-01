RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday on Glenwood Avenue.

At about 5:22 p.m., officers said they were called to the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Creedmoor Road in reference to a shooting.

The intersection is near Crabtree Valley Mall and the Raleigh Marriott at Crabtree Valley.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman who was shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

At 6:04 p.m., the police department tweeted that the left lane of eastbound Glenwood Avenue was closed near Creedmoor Road because of a police investigation. They’re asking drivers to seek an alternate route.

As of 6:26 p.m., officers said they remained at the scene to collect evidence and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigators said there is no threat to the community and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to visit Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.