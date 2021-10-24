Raleigh police involved in 3rd shootout in one day in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police were involved in the third Wake County shootout of the day on Saturday, officials say.

The first incident Saturday was a rolling road rage gun battle along Interstate 40 between U.S. 70 and the U.S. 70 Bypass near Garner, Wake County officials said.

No one was injured as gunfire was exchanged between people in a newer model dark gray Chevrolet Impala and a tan Mitsubishi car with tinted windows.

The second shootout happened a few hours later outside a Carolina Ale House in Garner, where a person was injured by shattered glass that was hit by gunfire, Garner police said.

Saturday night, the third shootout happened in Raleigh when police were helping Cary officers track down suspects in a homicide case, Raleigh police said.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Grove Avenue, a news release from Raleigh police said.

Gunshots were fired at police and one officer fired back, the release said.

No one was injured and three people were taken into custody.

It’s not clear who was arrested, but Cary police said Saturday night that the suspect in a Wednesday killing was arrested in Raleigh that evening.

Luis Mario Velasquez-Guevara, 22, of Cary was captured and charged with murder in the Oct. 20 shooting death of Gilbert Noel Guzman, 34, of Cary.