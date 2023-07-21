RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police officers involved in the deadly shooting of a man who repeatedly fired a gun near Ligon Middle School in March will not face charges, according to a Friday decision from the Wake County District Attorney’s Office.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Jorge Luis Vega-Lasama was reported to police by several 911 callers, some being teachers and parents.

Vega-Lesama was seen standing in the middle of the intersection at Coleman Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard “while actively shooting at occupied vehicles,” according to the Raleigh Police Department’s 5-day investigative report.

Ligon Middle School was briefly put on a lockdown as the situation unfolded a short distance from the school.

Upon police arrival, Vega-Lesama fired at officers. Those officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

In a Friday summary report from DA Freeman, she said the use of force in this case was justified.

In her review, Freeman said Vega-Lesama fired his weapon multiple times at civilians and at officers before being fatally shot by officers.

“Under state law,” she said, “a law enforcement officer may use deadly force to protect himself or others from what he reasonably believes to be the imminent use of deadly force by another.”

Her conclusion further said “Mr. Vega-Lesama’s conduct posed a significant threat of death to those at whom he was shooting. Under these circumstances, law enforcement was justified in using deadly force against him.”