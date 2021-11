RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department K9 named Peppers came out on top in the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. Detection Dog Challenge.

Peppers won the Explosive Detection Dog division out of 10 canines. She was also named the Overall Top Detection dog out of 20 canines.

“We are so proud of her and Officer Lyman,” department officials said.

Peppers is pictured below with her handler Officer Lyman.