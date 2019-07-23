Raleigh police locate remains of man last seen July 16

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said the remains of a 23-year-old man reported missing July 17 have been recovered.

Brendan Hurley and Anthony McCall were reported missing after Hurley’s car was found off Raleigh View Road on July 17.

Three people are charged in connection with the deaths of Hurley and McCall.

Hurley’s remains were located along with other human remains, Raleigh police said.

The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office to be positively identified.

The location where the remains were found was not released.

James Robinson, 21 and Ryan Veach, 19, are charged with killing Hurley and McCall.

Police have also charged a third suspect, a juvenile, with accessory after the fact to murder.

Brendan’s mother, Laura, spoke with CBS 17 after her son went missing.

“That’s my only son. That’s my baby. That’s my firstborn, and he’s gone,” Laura Hurley said.

McCall’s girlfriend, Katelin Brown, described him as a beautiful person.

“He was so kind,” Brown said. “He was the best person I ever knew, and he deserved so much more than this.”

For Laura Hurley, there are still questions. She said she, Brendan and Anthony didn’t know Robinson or Veach, and hopes detectives find answers.

This story will be updated.

