RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We are only three days into the new year and Raleigh police are continuing to make strives to make a difference in the city.

Tuesday, patrol units who work in the southwest part of the city went to Pullen Park to make new connections with a new operation called “Walk with a Cop.”

Similar to “Coffee with a Cop,” this initiative allows people to build relationships with law enforcements in a more relaxing environment. This idea is all thanks to Police Lt. Jonathan Layman.

(Darran Todd/CBS 17)

” We’re trying to plant the seeds in the community and start a program called ‘Walk with a Cop,’” Layman said.

The event started at 10 a.m. and attracted many parents visitors in the park like mothers Anita Waller and Ashley Stinson.

“I think that this is going to be a way for people to develop a more personal relationship with their local officers,” Waller said.

“I think its great. I think its wonderful that they’re trying to outreach to our community and be helpful in any possible way they can,” Stinson shared with us.

Layman has worked with the department for the past 23 years — and says this is one of his priorities he wanted to focus on for the new year.

“We’re able to talk about issues — whether it’s in the community, whether it’s with the police department, or maybe something the individual may be dealing with,” Layman told CBS 17.

This is just one of many future events. To stay up to date on other events follow Raleigh police’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.