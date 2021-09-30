Raleigh police looking for 6 people who may have information in weekend homicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help identifying six people who they said might have information related to a double shooting near a bar that killed a man last Sunday.

The incident happened on Sept. 26 around 2:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of E. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

When they arrived early Sunday, officers found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news release said.

Sunday evening, police said Edward Eugene Marrow, 31, died from his injuries.

The other man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The six people seen in surveillance photos released by the police department “may have information that would advance the investigation of the E. Millbrook Road shooting case,” police said in a release. “Detectives have not yet identified the individuals and are seeking the public’s assistance.”

Police did not specifically say that the six individuals are suspects in the case.

Anyone with information that might aid detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.