Raleigh police looking for man charged in 14 armed robberies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are searching for a man they have charged with multiple armed robberies that took place September through February.

Police said Tyrone Sequine Reynolds, 25, is charged in at least 14 armed robberies.

Reynolds also faces multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by felon, second-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary.

Reynolds stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Tyrone Sequine Reynolds, 25 (RPD Photo)

Anyone who believes they may know the whereabouts of Reynolds is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.