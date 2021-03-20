Raleigh police looking for man frightening people with chainsaw

Several Raleigh police officers responded to an area along South Saunders Street after at least three reports from people who were scared by a man with a chainsaw Saturday night. Photo by Emani Payne/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man is driving around the city with a chainsaw scaring people Saturday night.

The first call about the man was around 9:30 pm. at 2501 South Saunders St., Raleigh police said.

By 10 p.m. there had been at least two other calls about the man.

According to police, the man is stopping his car at various locations, getting out, and starting up his chainsaw.

“He has not assaulted anyone or anything, but he has gotten people’s attention,” the Raleigh police watch commander said.

A city-wide “be on the lookout” was issued to other police officers while the man is on the loose, according to police.

Raleigh police said they “hope to find him so we can ask him what his intentions are.”

Another spot where the man was reported was in the 2600 block of South Saunders St.