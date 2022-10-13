RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department is looking for the suspect who stabbed a man multiple times just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Photo: Raleigh Police Department

Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.

Police located the victim at Boylan Avenue and West Johnson Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. after the fight began along Glenwood Avenue. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, but the extent of his injuries and condition are not known as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department or Crimestoppers at 919-996-1193.